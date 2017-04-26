One on One: Tara-Nicholle Nelson on Moving From Transactional to Transformational
Tara-Nicholle Nelson, CEO of Transformational Consumer Insights, analyses the much-discussed customer experience in terms of life experiences, and how brands need to help customers achieve their lifetime goals. In a wide-ranging discussion, she has practical advice for aligning business models with transformational marketing, and addresses whether typical lifetime goals (health, wealth, wisdom) are determined by socio-economic status or gender.
Photo credit: Bonnie Rae Mills