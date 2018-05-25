May 25, 2018

One on One: Surviving GDPR Enforcement with Laura Koulet

While we're usually venting about discussing data regulation and our struggles navigating the mammoth GDPR legislation over cocktails at the bar, Laura Koulet and I took the opportunity to hash out the EU regulation inside the office in podcast form. We met, not at all surprisingly, months ago when we both sat on a NYC AdTech GDPR panel, and here we got the chance to talk once again about various GDPR requirements and hit on a few pointers for companies still scrambling to become compliant.

