One on One: Surviving GDPR Enforcement with Laura Koulet

While we're usually venting about discussing data regulation and our struggles navigating the mammoth GDPR legislation over cocktails at the bar, Laura Koulet and I took the opportunity to hash out the EU regulation inside the office in podcast form. We met, not at all surprisingly, months ago when we both sat on a NYC AdTech GDPR panel, and here we got the chance to talk once again about various GDPR requirements and hit on a few pointers for companies still scrambling to become compliant.

Happy GDPR enforcement day!











