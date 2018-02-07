One on One: Off to the Races with Rip Pruisken
Rip Van Wafels aren't those hot, plate-sized, syrup-smothered waffles which anchor many weekend brunches. They're flavored snack wafels, known as stroopwafels in Holland. But they're coming to us, not from Amsterdam, but from Brooklyn, where young entrepreneur Rip Pruisken is developing a lean, fast-moving production and marketing plan. In this podcast, Pruisken tells us about his journey from business school to snack entrepreneur, getting wafels in front of young tech workers, and the importance of email markerting and social media. Not to mention a game-changing partnership with Starbucks.