One on One: Navigating the Tech Industry with 'Out in Tech'
I recently sat down with Out in Tech members Gary Goldman (formerly United Nations), Jenny de Campos (formerly Squarespace), and Joe Eletto (Jet), and over wine and tapas, we talked about the state of being LGBTQ in the tech industry. This podcast errs on the longer side, but it weaves its way through many notable high points: Out in Tech's work with the community, what it means to be an LGBTQ individual in the current tech landscape, how marketing teams can go wrong if they're not building diversity of thought, and in a particularly charged moment towards the end, we connect on our shared experiences of feeling and being 'othered' in the workplace.