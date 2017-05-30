May 30, 2017

One on One: Music, the Great Unifier in these Divided Times

Music Audience Exchange's Jeff Rosenfeld explains the power of music today, and why it's especially powerful for marketers.

It seems politics has been the great divider of Americans these last couple of years, and this division has extended pretty prominently into the business world. But marketers may find that music is the great unifier they need in these times.

We spoke with Jeff Rosenfeld, VP of product at Music Audience Exchange for his take on why marketers should consider music in their segmentation efforts, and why music resonates so strongly as a demographic unifier.

