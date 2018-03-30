One on One: Measuring ROI on Experience, with Wendy Steinle
Wendy Steinle is senior director of web strategy for Adobe Experience Business, and at Adobe Summit she sat down to talk about unpublished, blind, third party research describing the ROI brands can expect when they compete on experience. That requires defining what "experience" means in customer and business terms, and Steinle outlines the abstract principles underlying experience for any vertical. "It's gone well beyond marketing," she says.