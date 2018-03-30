March 30, 2018

One on One: Measuring ROI on Experience, with Wendy Steinle

Share this content:

Wendy Steinle is senior director of web strategy for Adobe Experience Business, and at Adobe Summit she sat down to talk about unpublished, blind, third party research describing the ROI brands can expect when they compete on experience. That requires defining what "experience" means in customer and business terms, and Steinle outlines the abstract principles underlying experience for any vertical. "It's gone well beyond marketing," she says.

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above