One on One: Marketing to the Hispanic Community with Matthew Harris of Yahoo

Harris dishes on the massive growth of the Hispanic demographic, and how marketers should best approach this consumer group.

Immigration remains a hot topic politically. But, one of the largest immigrant groups, Hispanics, is poised to command more than $1 trillion by 2020, says Matthew Harris, director of sales, U.S. Hispanic at Yahoo. Harris explains the shifts in the Hispanic demographic that are catalyzing this massive growth, why marketers should pay attention to these consumers, and how brands can work to insulate themselves against anti-Hispanic backlash in today's political climate.