One on One: Maggie Chan Jones on Women at the C-Level

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Maggie Chan Jones, a Forbes Most Influential CMO, has a stellar track record as in tech and marketing, from directing Microsoft, to Level 3 Communications, to SAP as their Global CMO. Then she followed her entrepreneur instincts and created Tenshey, Inc., geared at advancing gender diversity at the C-suite level through small group and one-on-one executive coaching.

Maggie will the keynote speaker at this year's Marketing Hall of Femme Summit and Awards on June 21 in New York City. Get a preview from this podcasts of her views on promoting women in the workplace, diversity generally, and how important the #MeToo movement is proving to be. You also learn what "Tenshey" (or "tenshi") means.