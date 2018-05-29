May 29, 2018

One on One: Maggie Chan Jones on Women at the C-Level

Share this content:

Maggie Chan Jones, a Forbes Most Influential CMO, has a stellar track record as in tech and marketing, from directing Microsoft, to Level 3 Communications, to SAP as their Global CMO. Then she followed her entrepreneur instincts and created Tenshey, Inc., geared at advancing gender diversity at the C-suite level through small group and one-on-one executive coaching.

Maggie will the keynote speaker at this year's Marketing Hall of Femme Summit and Awards on June 21 in New York City. Get a preview from this podcasts of her views on promoting women in the workplace, diversity generally, and how important the #MeToo movement is proving to be. You also learn what "Tenshey" (or "tenshi") means.

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

PAN Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands. PAN's data-driven approach allows the firm to specialize in public relations, social media, content and influencer marketing, and data and analytics. PAN partners with brands to create unique, integrated campaigns that captivate audiences.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above