March 23, 2017

One on One: Kendall Collins Talks CMOs and How Marketers Can Better Prepare for Technology Glitches

Share this content:

Kendall Collins is no stranger to the C-suite. Before serving as CMO of application intelligence solution provider AppDynamics, he held several high-level positions at CRM giant Salesforce, including EVP and CEO of the Salesforce cloud unit and CMO.

In this episode of “One on One,” Collins leverages his career experience to discuss the evolving role of the CMO and apps. He also talks about the biggest misconceptions marketers have when building a technology stack and how they can better prepare for technology glitches.

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here