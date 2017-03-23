One on One: Kendall Collins Talks CMOs and How Marketers Can Better Prepare for Technology Glitches

Kendall Collins is no stranger to the C-suite. Before serving as CMO of application intelligence solution provider AppDynamics, he held several high-level positions at CRM giant Salesforce, including EVP and CEO of the Salesforce cloud unit and CMO.

In this episode of “One on One,” Collins leverages his career experience to discuss the evolving role of the CMO and apps. He also talks about the biggest misconceptions marketers have when building a technology stack and how they can better prepare for technology glitches.