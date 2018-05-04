May 04, 2018

One on One: Greg Paull on the Global CMO

Greg Paull is principal and co-founder of R3 Worldwide, a global consultancy focused on the effectiveness and efficiency of marketers. Together with fellow principal and co-founder, Shufen Goh, he's just released a book, The Global CMO — "a labor of love" — which analyzes the challenges and experiences of CMOs at a remarkable list of multi-national enterprises. The CMOs interviewed for the book include incumbents at brands like Coca-Cola, Citi, Shell, Tim Horton's, Lenovo, Mattel, Samsung, Colgate-Palmolive, and many more — some of them R3 clients.

In this podcast, Paull describes the common issues and challenges facing global CMOs, and the changing role of the CMO generally.

