One on One: From Apple to Aha! with Andy Cunningham

Andy Cunningham, founder of the Cunningham Collective marketing services firm, has an amazing backstory, including working with Steve Jobs on the launch of the Apple Macintosh. Now she's drawing on her experience to explain the importance of "positioning" for companies -- it's different from "branding." In her new book, Get to Aha!, she explains how to understand your company's DNA: know whether the company is a "mother," a "mechanic," or a "missionary." Knowing "who you are" is the foundation for authentic marketing.