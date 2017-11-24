One on One: Frédéric Petit on the Way Forward for the Insight Industry
We're all familiar with the way data can drive marketing campaigns, and how brands can follow the global social conversation in real time. But what about marketing research? Frédéric Petit of real-time consumer insight firm Toluna, which just launched self-service Insights on Demand, describes how technology makes it possible to tap into real-time opinion data from global focus groups; and how brands can use that opportunity for campaigns, brand reputation management, and benchmarking against competitors.