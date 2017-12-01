One on One: Erich Joachimsthaler on the New Era in Branding

Do marketers own branding? Maybe no entirely, but they have a huge stake in brand direction, image, and reputation. In this podcast, author, speaker, and academic Erich Joachimsthaler forcefully describes the new era in branding. As for treating the consumer simply as a target: "That game has played its course. The way to build brands today is to make consumers contributors to the brand."

Erich, who is also founder and CEO at management consulting firm Vivaldi, brings his vision to life with great examples, from Tesla to Lego to GoPro.