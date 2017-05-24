One on One: Advertisers and Content Ownership

Tarek Fadel, founder of FADEL, dishes on rights management, and how marketers are experiencing legal challenges similar to the media industry in the 2000s.

How long does your company have the rights to a talent's image? What media can the image be used in? What countries? Tarek Fadel, founder of FADEL, sat with us to discuss how his company has worked with marketers and media clients alike to protect them from the deluge of lawsuits awaiting professionals working in digital media.