On International Women's Day, Marketing Hall of Femme Nominations are Open

Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day. This year feels … different. Special. Of the moment. Over the last year, the world has witnessed women doing incredible things. Not that we weren't already doing incredible things, but suddenly there was a spotlight on our voices. From the Women's March in DC to the #MeToo movement, to the ever-increasing microscope on the roles women play in the workplace, DMN has championed the efforts behind these great leaps forward and will continue to do so.

In honor of International Women's Day, we've chosen today to open nominations for the Marketing Hall of Femme. The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honors female marketers who have taken risks, pushed limits, and achieved standout success in their marketing careers. We seek to induct the most senior marketing professionals, and to date we've honored close to 100. In 2018, we'll add a new group of inductees, and celebrate them with any awards program, where attendees can meet new and prior honorees, hear about their achievements, and attend sessions that explore the issues most relevant to female leaders working in marketing today.

We will also be honoring the next generation of high-flying women marketers: DMN's Women to Watch. As an organization, DMN remains dedicated to the mission of empowering women by giving them the recognition they deserve, while nurturing a community of female leaders to inspire the next generation of marketers. We are thrilled to open submissions.

