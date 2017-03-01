Mobile Company, Honorable Mention: ForRent.com

ForRent.com, an apartment finder service and rental guide company, impressed with its Community Messenger platform. Community Messenger helps property managers streamline communication with residents and dish out information on maintenance issues like fire drills, parking issues, and the weather, and also rent payments. The platform aims to bring rental communications to mobile, thereby meeting renters where they are.

The Community Messenger Platform is a testament to the progressive nature of ForRent.com because it brings more engagement and more relevance to the brand's increasingly mobile user base.