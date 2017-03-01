March 01, 2017

Marketing Tech Executive, Honorable Mention: Bonnie Crater, Full Circle Insights

Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights, has been driving marketing innovation for a full two decades. With groundbreaking understanding of new platforms and data streams, Crater drives the development of solutions which make digital marketers better at their jobs.

At Full Circle Insights, she has improved visibility throughout the lead lifecycle, extended CRM capabilities, and helped marketing and sales to work together to enhance pipeline and revenue, and apply metrics-based attribution. Recent releases under Crater's leadership include an ABM Reporting Package and Full Circle Campaign Attribution. Crater has multiple citations among the 100 Most Influential Women by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

