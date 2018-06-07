Inspiring Innovation: How To Motivate Creative Marketing Teams

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Creativity can be the catalyst for change. But motivating teams to actively search for that spark of inspiration can be a challenge.

We asked marketing leaders how they approach the creative process, and how they use their leadership skills to create opportunities for innovation.

What tactics do you use to keep your creative teams motivated? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn!

Break out of routine patterns by constantly challenging your processes

“Innovation and change—you can't have one without the other. Every technology advancement comes with a new way of doing things, which can be challenging given that many of us are creatures of habit. While forming habits isn't always a bad thing, it can be dangerous in the creative industry and ultimately lead to ruts. Creatives need to constantly challenge themselves to test new ways of doing things.

One way is to implement small changes to your processes and patterns. If you normally start your day by checking email, maybe instead, start your day by grabbing coffee with a colleague and brainstorming with them about a new idea you have. We've also found success getting creatives out of their day-to-day routines with our Creative Jams program. This event gives creatives the chance to work together to complete creative challenges, explore new tools, expand their skill set, and find new ways of working creatively. Whatever your chosen method is, getting out of your routine and challenging your processes will help you break through creative challenges and thrive.” – Meredith Cooper, director of product marketing, Creative Cloud Enterprise, Adobe

Expose your team to opportunities unfamiliar to them

“We rotate associates within our creative teams by exposing them to new challenges so they always have a fresh perspective. This approach may include offering them the opportunity to work on different categories (i.e., tools vs. décor or bath vs. flooring) or even different channels (i.e., print, broadcast vs. digital)—all with the goal of stretching their thinking and broadening their skill sets. We see this as crucial for personal growth and continuous creative innovation.” – Thom Lucarelli, senior director, creative/brand, The Home Depot

No idea is a bad idea

"No idea is a bad idea. Sometimes having dumb ideas is actually a good thing. Often times I encourage my teams to throw around random ideas that might sound silly at first, but stimulate creative thinking in the long-run. I coach my teams to spot the good ideas. Not everyone is always going to have the best, most creative ideas, but there are some people in particular who know how to spot the good ones. I coach my teams by modeling. After I recognize that an idea is good, I state it out loud to the team and help them visualize it by talking through how this good idea can become a campaign." - Jen Grant, CMO, Looker