Marketing Cloud Company, Honorable Mention: Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Salesforce extends the power of its world-leading CRM across the full customer lifecycle, from initial interest, through sales, to service, retention, and advocacy. Marketing Cloud enables 1:1 curation of the customer journey, across channels, including email, mobile apps and messaging, social, advertising, websites and connected IoT devices.

The Marketing Cloud empowers marketers to expand their responsibility across the organization, as they take increased responsibility for every part of the customer experience. They can make their marketing smarter too, benefiting from baked-in Einstein AI, which takes the guesswork out of customer engagement, and provides the foundation for predicting audience receptivity to content, products, and offers.