Marketing Automation Company, Honorable Mention: Registria

Registria's PhotoRegister for Facebook Messenger turned product registration into the beginning of an exciting, engaging and valuable customer journey. Onboarding becomes easy when it requires no app download, but uses a text-to-register capability, based popular apps that already exist, combined with a smartphone's camera, and text or in-app messaging.

PhotoRegister also uses a machine-learning powered chatbot to provide always-on, intelligent interfacing with customers. Brands report that customers onboarded in this way stay engaged longer, rate products higher, and are convertible from “soft interest” to sales. It also helps brands collate and update customer data.