March 01, 2017

Marketer of the Year, Honorable Mention: John Dillon, Denny's

SVP and CMO of Denny's, John Dillon has helped rejuvenate an iconic American brand.  Responsible for all aspects of marketing, Dillon has worked to ensure Denny's marketing efforts align with the brand's objectives and vision, while responding to an increasingly diverse audience in a highly competitive industry.

Dillon has led Denny's in the direction of increased consumer relevance, using traditional and online marketing methods, driven by data, to position the brand as “America's Diner.” For example, his leadership drove the success of Denny's largest initiative in 2016—the launch of its new Buttermilk Pancakes, using a mix of video and branded content across a variety of social platforms. 

