April 27, 2018

Maggie Chan Jones to Keynote the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme

Share this content:

Maggie Chan Jones, Founder and CEO of Tenshey, Inc.

It's that time again. Nominations are closed for the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme and Women to Watch. The judges have their judging hats on. With submissions well into three figures, we're looking for the best of the best. Expect the figurative puffs of white smoke in the very near future.

In the mean-time, we're delighted to announce that Maggie Chan Jones will be giving the keynote address at the Marketing Hall of Femme event at the Dream Downtown, NYC, on Thursday, June 21. Maggie is the founder and CEO of Tenshey, Inc., a New York-based start-up committed to advancing gender diversity in business through executive coaching. Maggie herself also has an amazing track record in marketing, in the U.S. Marketing Operations Group of Microsoft, and as CMO of SAP.

In addition to announcing our honorees, look out for further information about the agenda for the June event, which will include panels and networking opportunities as well as the awards ceremony.

Recommended for you
Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

PAN Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands. PAN's data-driven approach allows the firm to specialize in public relations, social media, content and influencer marketing, and data and analytics. PAN partners with brands to create unique, integrated campaigns that captivate audiences and drive measurable results. PAN services clients out of the firm's four offices: Boston, San Francisco, New York City and Orlando.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above