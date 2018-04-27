Maggie Chan Jones to Keynote the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme

Maggie Chan Jones, Founder and CEO of Tenshey, Inc.

It's that time again. Nominations are closed for the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme and Women to Watch. The judges have their judging hats on. With submissions well into three figures, we're looking for the best of the best. Expect the figurative puffs of white smoke in the very near future.

In the mean-time, we're delighted to announce that Maggie Chan Jones will be giving the keynote address at the Marketing Hall of Femme event at the Dream Downtown, NYC, on Thursday, June 21. Maggie is the founder and CEO of Tenshey, Inc., a New York-based start-up committed to advancing gender diversity in business through executive coaching. Maggie herself also has an amazing track record in marketing, in the U.S. Marketing Operations Group of Microsoft, and as CMO of SAP.

In addition to announcing our honorees, look out for further information about the agenda for the June event, which will include panels and networking opportunities as well as the awards ceremony.