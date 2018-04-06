One on One: Janet Comenos, Spotted, On Celebrity Endorsements

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

How do you choose the right celebrity to represent your brand?

Hint: Your CEO's favorite movie star may not always be the best choice (in many cases, it isn't). But these judgement calls – the ones made off internal preference, rather than data – are more common than you'd think.

When celebrity endorsements fall flat, it can be a big deal for your bottom line, especially if it gets bad press. And during a time when social media can make or break a brand, it's important more marketers to think carefully about how they position themselves to the public.

DMN sits down with Janet Comenos, CEO and co-founder, Spotted, to discuss the differences between influencer marketing and endorsements, and how brands can use data to make more informed decisions when creating campaigns.

Want more great insights? Don't forget to subscribe to DMN Podcasts on SoundCloud or iTunes!