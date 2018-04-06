April 06, 2018

One on One: Janet Comenos, Spotted, On Celebrity Endorsements

How do you choose the right celebrity to represent your brand?

Hint: Your CEO's favorite movie star may not always be the best choice (in many cases, it isn't). But these judgement calls – the ones made off internal preference, rather than data – are more common than you'd think.

When celebrity endorsements fall flat, it can be a big deal for your bottom line, especially if it gets bad press. And during a time when social media can make or break a brand, it's important more marketers to think carefully about how they position themselves to the public.

DMN sits down with Janet Comenos, CEO and co-founder, Spotted, to discuss the differences between influencer marketing and endorsements, and how brands can use data to make more informed decisions when creating campaigns.

