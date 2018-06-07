Jamming the Marketing Hall of Femme

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Jamming the Marketing Hall of Femme

The Marketing Hall of Femme winners (and the Women to Watch) were announced about a month ago, and since then we've been feverishly planning a great event to honor them, and to support networking and information exchange among the women-in-marketing community. The result? Our summit and awards to be held on June 21 at the Dream Downtown in New York City. Tickets are still on sale, for panels, mimosas, discussions, and more.

To fill your dreams in the mean-time, Hillary Adler proposes the following toe-tappers. Enjoy, and please join us.