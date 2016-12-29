December 29, 2016

IoT Seemed Less Exciting in 2016

Perhaps marketers were more focused on new trends like AI and VR.

Consumers on wearables: fashion-backward
The internet of things was the talk of the town in 2015, but 2016 saw the trend give way to more futuristic concepts like AI and VR.

Whether people are collectively growing accustomed to connected appliances and the age of wearables has run its course, or AI and VR are simply that exciting, IoT wasn't the top-of-mind panel fodder this year that it was in the past.

That said, IoT still has some of the most potential for marketers to tap into for new experiences. Here are five articles that further explain the nuance of IoT, and in some way speak to the ways marketers can integrate this (potentially) normalized tech into their campaigns.

