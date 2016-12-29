IoT Seemed Less Exciting in 2016

Perhaps marketers were more focused on new trends like AI and VR.



Consumers on wearables: fashion-backward

The internet of things was the talk of the town in 2015, but 2016 saw the trend give way to more futuristic concepts like AI and VR.

Whether people are collectively growing accustomed to connected appliances and the age of wearables has run its course, or AI and VR are simply that exciting, IoT wasn't the top-of-mind panel fodder this year that it was in the past.