May 22, 2017

Introducing DMN's Best Places to Work Feature

Share this content:
Source: Getty
Source: Getty
There are four categories, broken down by size of company. There will be a winner and 1-2 honorable mentions in each category. This is open to any marketing technology company based in the United States.

The DMN editorial staff will pick winners based on the sum of quantitative responses and quality of the open-end responses.

There is an entry fee. 

The final editorial package will include profiles of the category winners, along with sidebars on up to 2 honorable mentions; some industry-wide data analysis, a podcast and more.

Any organization that wants to participate in DMN's Best Places to Work must fill out the form at the link below. After you fill out this form, a representative from DMN will follow up for the registration fee ($99).

SIGN UP HERE

Once this form is submitted, we will send you what is needed for you to pay the entry fee (which will happen via check or credit card). After receiving payment, we will send you a survey link that you can share with your staffers.

*All Best Places To Work survey responses must be finalized and submitted by Monday, June 5 at 6pm ET. 

If you have any questions, contact Keith O'Brien at keith DOT obrien AT dmnews.com 

 We look forward to your organization's entry in our 2017 BEST PLACES TO WORK.

Previous Post
Similar Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above