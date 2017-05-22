Introducing DMN's Best Places to Work Feature

The DMN editorial staff will pick winners based on the sum of quantitative responses and quality of the open-end responses.

There is an entry fee.

The final editorial package will include profiles of the category winners, along with sidebars on up to 2 honorable mentions; some industry-wide data analysis, a podcast and more.

Any organization that wants to participate in DMN's Best Places to Work must fill out the form at the link below. After you fill out this form, a representative from DMN will follow up for the registration fee ($99).

SIGN UP HERE

Once this form is submitted, we will send you what is needed for you to pay the entry fee (which will happen via check or credit card). After receiving payment, we will send you a survey link that you can share with your staffers.

*All Best Places To Work survey responses must be finalized and submitted by Monday, June 5 at 6pm ET.

If you have any questions, contact Keith O'Brien at keith DOT obrien AT dmnews.com

We look forward to your organization's entry in our 2017 BEST PLACES TO WORK.