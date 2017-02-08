February 08, 2017

How Trump Changed Political Marketing

Share this content:

What strategies political marketers should adopt moving forward

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The political marketing times: They are a changin'.

And U.S. President Donald Trump is to blame or thank, depending on your outlook.

The political climate is as divisive as anyone in this lifetime can remember, and political marketers must be aware of the differing behaviors of voters, according to Will Bunnett, Clarify Agency principal and former senior email writer and producer in 2008 at Obama for America.

“The voters that are the subjects of political marketing are behaving much differently in this political climate than they have in the past,” says Bunnett. “Right now, political marketing is less about cajoling people to get them motivated, and more about keeping up with the demands from voters.”

If the voter is changing behavior, so must the political marketer to identify those demands and attempt to meet them. Trump accomplished this feat, according to Bunnett, with branding, a strategy that will impact the future of political marketing strategies.

“The [Trump] brand handled the persuasion and the turnout, so branding strategy will get more attention in the future of political marketing thanks to Trump's success with it,” says Bunnett. “I predict that in the wake of Trump, political marketers will refocus on strategy over tactics.”

To understand those tactics, political marketers don't have to look any further than the voters, who are using political marketing or grassroots efforts to express their issues (e.g. the inauguration protests).

“The shift to grassroots leadership is a big deal for political marketing, which for most of its recent history has been centered on trying to get people involved,” Bunnett says. “Get them in the door, move them up the ladder of engagement by signing a petition then donating then calling their legislator, etc.”

Yet while the state of politics may feel permanent, Bunnett cautions political marketers against fixating too much on the present climate.

“Different behavior requires political marketers to make adjustments right now -- but they must avoid overcompensating for a shift in voter behavior that's ultimately probably temporary,” says Bunnett. “So while political marketers must adapt to the passion right now, they shouldn't forget how to cajole.”

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here