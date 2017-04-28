How to Climb the Corporate Ladder [Video]

During this year's Marketing Hall of Femme event, DMN's Elyse Dupre helmed a panel featuring Sara Spivey, CMO at Bazaarvoice, Joy Puzzo, VP of marketing & audience development - life sciences at UBM Americas, and Marleine Pacilio, senior director of digital at Revlon Portfolio Brands, on how women can better climb the corporate ladder.

Sponsored by Bazaarvoice, the panel discussed the benefit of having a heterogeneous team, and why women shouldn't shy away from asking for what they need to succeed in business.

Here is a video of the full session: