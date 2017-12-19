Holiday Shopping: Travel Trends In 10 Major U.S. Cities
This year, IBM Watson took a look at 10 major cities across the U.S. to see at how far consumers would be willing to travel on average for different goods this holiday season. Here's a closer look at how holiday season shoppers plan to travel for their gifts this year:
Seattle
What consumers will travel for: Apparel
Seattle shoppers are willing to travel 12% farther for apparel and accessories this holiday season.
Los Angeles
What consumers will travel for: Department stores
Los Angeles shoppers aren't willing to travel too far for their holiday needs, but they are willing to go the extra mile for department stores.
Minneapolis
What consumers will travel for: Pets
Minneapolis shoppers are willing to travel 14% farther for Fido (and friends) this holiday season.
Chicago
What consumers will travel for: Pets
Chicago shoppers are also all about their furry friends, willing to travel 13% farther this holiday season.
Detroit
What consumers will travel for: Department stores, apparel, pets
In Detroit, shoppers are willing to travel 7 percent further to pick up gifts at department stores. They're also willing to travel farther for apparel and their pets.
Cleveland
What consumers will travel for: Department stores, toys/hobbies, home goods
Cleveland shoppers are generally willing to travel for most of their shopping needs, but department stores, toys and furniture top their lists.
Philadelphia
What consumers will travel for: Department stores, pets
Philadelphians aren't willing to go out of their way for a lot of items, and plan on traveling even less for more expensive goods, like computers.
New York
What consumers will travel for: Apparel
New Yorkers love their fashion, and they're willing to travel 11% farther for it this holiday season.
Boston
What consumers will travel for: Office supplies
Boston is the only city on this list willing to travel more than 10% farther for office supplies. At 17%, they're also the city willing to travel farthest for any item on the list, compared to other cities.
Miami
What consumers will travel for: Department stores
Miami is the only city on this list that's generally planning to travel less this season. According to the study, they're only willing to travel farther for department store offerings.
Click here for the full report.