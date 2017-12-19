Holiday Shopping: Travel Trends In 10 Major U.S. Cities

This year, IBM Watson took a look at 10 major cities across the U.S. to see at how far consumers would be willing to travel on average for different goods this holiday season. Here's a closer look at how holiday season shoppers plan to travel for their gifts this year:

Seattle

What consumers will travel for: Apparel

Seattle shoppers are willing to travel 12% farther for apparel and accessories this holiday season.

Los Angeles

What consumers will travel for: Department stores

Los Angeles shoppers aren't willing to travel too far for their holiday needs, but they are willing to go the extra mile for department stores.

Minneapolis

What consumers will travel for: Pets

Minneapolis shoppers are willing to travel 14% farther for Fido (and friends) this holiday season.

Chicago

What consumers will travel for: Pets

Chicago shoppers are also all about their furry friends, willing to travel 13% farther this holiday season.

Detroit

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, apparel, pets

In Detroit, shoppers are willing to travel 7 percent further to pick up gifts at department stores. They're also willing to travel farther for apparel and their pets.

Cleveland

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, toys/hobbies, home goods

Cleveland shoppers are generally willing to travel for most of their shopping needs, but department stores, toys and furniture top their lists.

Philadelphia

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, pets

Philadelphians aren't willing to go out of their way for a lot of items, and plan on traveling even less for more expensive goods, like computers.

New York

What consumers will travel for: Apparel

New Yorkers love their fashion, and they're willing to travel 11% farther for it this holiday season.

Boston

What consumers will travel for: Office supplies

Boston is the only city on this list willing to travel more than 10% farther for office supplies. At 17%, they're also the city willing to travel farthest for any item on the list, compared to other cities.

Miami

What consumers will travel for: Department stores

Miami is the only city on this list that's generally planning to travel less this season. According to the study, they're only willing to travel farther for department store offerings.

Click here for the full report.