December 19, 2017

Holiday Shopping: Travel Trends In 10 Major U.S. Cities

Share this content:

This year, IBM Watson took a look at 10 major cities across the U.S. to see at how far consumers would be willing to travel on average for different goods this holiday season. Here's a closer look at how holiday season shoppers plan to travel for their gifts this year:

Seattle

What consumers will travel for: Apparel

Seattle shoppers are willing to travel 12% farther for apparel and accessories this holiday season.

Los Angeles

What consumers will travel for: Department stores

Los Angeles shoppers aren't willing to travel too far for their holiday needs, but they are willing to go the extra mile for department stores.

Minneapolis

What consumers will travel for: Pets

Minneapolis shoppers are willing to travel 14% farther for Fido (and friends) this holiday season.

Chicago

What consumers will travel for: Pets

Chicago shoppers are also all about their furry friends, willing to travel 13% farther this holiday season.

Detroit

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, apparel, pets

In Detroit, shoppers are willing to travel 7 percent further to pick up gifts at department stores. They're also willing to travel farther for apparel and their pets.

Cleveland

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, toys/hobbies, home goods

Cleveland shoppers are generally willing to travel for most of their shopping needs, but department stores, toys and furniture top their lists.

Philadelphia

What consumers will travel for: Department stores, pets

Philadelphians aren't willing to go out of their way for a lot of items, and plan on traveling even less for more expensive goods, like computers.

New York

What consumers will travel for: Apparel

New Yorkers love their fashion, and they're willing to travel 11% farther for it this holiday season.

Boston

What consumers will travel for: Office supplies

Boston is the only city on this list willing to travel more than 10% farther for office supplies. At 17%, they're also the city willing to travel farthest for any item on the list, compared to other cities.

Miami

What consumers will travel for: Department stores

Miami is the only city on this list that's generally planning to travel less this season. According to the study, they're only willing to travel farther for department store offerings.

Click here for the full report.

Related Articles
Related Topics

Related Slideshows

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above