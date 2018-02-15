6 Examples Of Retailers That Went High-Tech
Today's forward-thinking retailers know they must continually integrate new technologies into their sales strategies to attract customers and retain interest. Here's how some brands have explored new high-tech capabilities:
1. IKEA experiments with AR
The Swedish furniture retailer IKEA took the world by storm by implementing augmented reality (AR) into their marketing mix, letting people “see” how certain pieces of furniture look in their home through a mixed-reality app. The brand's experiment with AR helps buyers make more confident purchases and provides a more engaging customer experience.