6 Examples Of Retailers That Went High-Tech

Today's forward-thinking retailers know they must continually integrate new technologies into their sales strategies to attract customers and retain interest. Here's how some brands have explored new high-tech capabilities:

1. IKEA experiments with AR

The Swedish furniture retailer IKEA took the world by storm by implementing augmented reality (AR) into their market­ing mix, letting people “see” how certain pieces of furniture look in their home through a mixed-reality app. The brand's experiment with AR helps buyers make more confident purchases and provides a more engaging customer experience.