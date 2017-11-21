November 21, 2017

Here's How Foodservice Companies Are Using Home Delivery Options to Better Market Themselves

In-home delivery grocery options are on the rise. Services like AmazonFresh, Instacart and Peapod are delivering an abundance of food items throughout several states and most major cities, with many of the orders arriving within hours. By 2025, the food delivery market expects to reach $100 billion in sales.

Access to fresh, quality food items is appealing to consumers, who don't want to deal with a grocery store's lengthy lines and many aisles. The convenience of placing an order with a few clicks and then having that order arrive in an hour or two opens time for people to do something else, whether it's work, exercise or spending time with family. Suffice to say, foodservice companies using home delivery options are here to stay.

Additionally, foodservice companies in the home delivery game are providing themselves with greater marketing opportunities. Linking their pre-existing food service infrastructure and supply chain with home delivery options reaches more customers and shows contemporary savvy, both quality points for marketing.

These foodservice companies have found ample success with their home delivery options and the way they market the service:

AmazonFresh

Amazon is one of the most recognized businesses in the world and already has warehouses filled with everything from books to grocery items, so it made sense for it to get into the home delivery niche. AmazonFresh is available in Seattle, Northern California, Southern California, New York City and Philadelphia, offering those areas free delivery on orders over $40, though it's only available to Amazon Prime ($99 annually) members and requires a $14.99 monthly fee.

For those who already have Amazon Prime memberships, AmazonFresh is likely worth trying out. Amazon Prime members have likely seen numerous ads and marketing revolving around AmazonFresh, or have received food suggestions when browsing various items on Amazon.com. Amazon's massive name brand and pre-existing customer base have made AmazonFresh is a quick, highly marketable success thus far.

