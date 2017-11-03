November 03, 2017

Here's How Big Brands Are Capitalizing On the Virtual Reality Trend

Share this content:

Whether we are ready for it or not, virtual reality is causing marketers to turn their heads and take notice of its ever-growing presence. With the birth of technologies like Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, and the more affordable Google Daydream View, it's a clear sign that VR technology is not a fad that's going away anytime soon. 

Here are a few ways big brands are taking advantage of VR to elevate their customer experience.


1. Tom's

Be it a product or a service, marketers are always on the hunt for the next big thing that offers an unforgettable brand experience. Something shareable and clickable, and something customers want to return for. Take for instance, Tom's Shoes, the company that pioneered the “buy one, give one” model you see so frequently nowadays.

In their California flagship store, Tom's hosts a virtual reality chair that allows customers to experience the shoe donation process for themselves. It brings the whole mission of the company right to the shopper's eyes, helping them connect with and immerse into the brand ethos.


2. Game of Thrones (HBO) 

Television darling Game of Thrones (HBO) has introduced a new VR exhibit on their “Ascend the Wall” tour, the multi-sensory, traveling experience that launched in 2014. 

By placing fans inside the show, HBO succeeds in making participants feel like they have an active role in the story. This cutting-edge application of VR was a no-brainer for a show that receives a cult-like following.

3. The New York Times

Ah, the Gray Lady. The NYTimes is synonymous with storytelling and this household name brand is doing everything right when it comes to VR implementation. Even as far back as 2015, the Times pioneered VR marketing when they delivered over 1 million Google Cardboard glasses to Sunday home delivery subscribers. 

They followed it up with a second delivery in 2016, providing viewers with a unique and different perspective with which to view (and consume) the news. Ultimately, good marketing is good storytelling, and with a decline in physical subscriptions, the NYTimes is using VR to innovate their storytelling methods without sacrificing those valuable at-home deliveries.




Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above