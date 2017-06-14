Hall of Femme Honoree Leslie Dukker Doty Wins NOW's Women of Power and Influence Award

The Time Inc EVP of consumer marketing and revenue was recognized by the New York chapter

Time Inc EVP of consumer marketing and revenue and 2015 DMN Hall of Femme honoree, Leslie Dukker Doty received the 2017 Women of Power and Influence Award from the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) at an awards gala last night.

According to NOW's website, the gala “honors exemplary women who have boldly forged their way to the top of their industries, breaking barriers along the way, and earning the title of pioneer and role model.”

Doty has certainly made an impact on the marketing industry. Before working for media company Time, she served as CMO of Trusted Media Brands Inc (formerly The Reader's Digest Association). Here, she led the relaunch of the Reader's Digest brand and helped the media and direct marketing company acquire 800,000 new customers in 2014, as she noted in her 2015 profile.

She also served as corporate VP of member engagement for CVS Health, where she headed customer marketing strategies and campaigns and drove digital and mobile initiatives, according to her company bio. In addition to these roles, she held executive positions at MasterCard Advisors, Leapfrog Smart Products, SunTrust Bank, and Citi.

Customer centricity has been a focus throughout Doty's career. When asked to provide some marketing advice for her Hall of Femme profile, Doty offered the following: “Track how much time you spend with your customers and your perspective customers versus marketers and businesspeople…. All other things being equal, if you know your customer, you're going to win.”

In addition to Doty, NOW honored five other female executives, including IBM's SVP of legal and regulatory affairs and general counsel Michelle H. Browdy and Credit Suisse's managing director Marinela Tudoran.