Hall of Femme Honoree and OgilvyOne Veteran Mish Fletcher Moves to Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive's new managing director of marketing and communications discusses her responsibilities and the simple thing marketers should do to get to the next stage in their career.

After a 14-year tenure, Mish Fletcher has left marketing agency OgilvyOne Worldwide to join Accenture Interactive as the professional services and consulting company's managing director of marketing and communications.

“It's so exciting,” Fletcher, a 2015 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honoree, says. “I've always been a huge admirer of the Accenture brand.”

Fletcher started working for Accenture Interactive on June 7 and, as her title suggests, oversees the brand's marketing and communication strategies. She also serves as a strategic business partner to the Accenture leadership team—reporting directly to Accenture's global managing director of digital and content Mark Kiernan—and looks after all aspects of the brand, including content strategy, campaign ideation, PR, and aligned partnerships.

“I'm very busy to say the least,” she says.

Fletcher has high hopes for her first year. She wants to work on Accenture Interactive's positioning in the marketplace, create new initiatives that better engage the CMO audience, and earn the trust and respect of business leaders. She expects learning the business operations to be her biggest hurdle. Still, she seems up for the challenge.

“I'm a big believer in jumping feet first and swimming,” she says.

Before joining Accenture Interactive, Fletcher spent more than a decade at OgilvyOne Worlwide, where she most recently served as senior partner, worldwide managing director, marketing. She says that she helped OgilvyOne Worldwide drive a 50% increase in revenue from digital services and contributed to its industry recognition, which included being named a leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies" report.

For marketers hoping to follow in Fletcher's footsteps and advance in their careers, she encourages them to denounce self-doubt and be confident in their capabilities.

“I really think it's about believing in yourself,” she says. “Don't doubt yourself.”