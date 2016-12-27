Five Marketing Campaigns That Defined 2016

Bud-Light-Strike-Gold-Packaging_24 by Bud Light

2016 is days away from ending.

For many companies, the conclusion of 2016 delivers a much needed fresh start after a tough year, while for others it concludes a successful and memorable 12-month stint.

The year provided some unforgettable campaigns and iconic images that will live in the pantheon of marketing highlights forever.

In honor of 2016 and celebration of 2017, DMN has compiled the marketing campaigns that defined the past twelve months.

Virgin - Seize the Holiday

Live video went from marketing trend to marketing tool within the span of 2016, and there was no greater usage of this technique than Virgin Holidays' “Seize the Holiday” campaign.

The ad that accompanied the campaign was choreographed to perfection, as Virgin displayed a variety of activities from various destinations around the globe.

Mountain Dew Kickstart - #PuppyMonkeyBaby

What better way to capture the most trending words on social media than to combine them into an epic marketing campaign?

Mountain Dew Kickstart developed the PuppyMonkeyBaby marketing campaign and debuted a commercial for it during Super Bowl 50, which peaked with ratings of 51.0 /73 during the 10-10:15 p.m. ET range.

Bud Light - Gold Can

While Bud Light's Gold Can marketing campaign is currently ongoing and is scheduled to bleed over in 2017; the concept remains one of the best of 2016.

The beer distribution giant is playing Willy Wonka this holiday, giving consumers the chance to win Super Bowl tickets for life with a limited edition gold-colored can.

The brand is putting 37,000 gold Super Bowl 51 cans in randomly selected packs. Designed by branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie, the specialty gold cans can be found in 18-, 24- and 30-packs of Bud Light marked "Strike Gold."

While the campaign enhances a customer's experience, it also encourage their engagement. In order to be in with a chance to win Super Bowl tickets for life (or up to 51 years) people who find a golden can must take a picture with it and post it to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or BudLight.com using the hashtags #SBTix4Life and #Sweeps. One winner will be picked a week to receive a pair of season tickets to their favorite NFL team, and one grand prize winner will win the ultimate prize of Super Bowl tickets for 51 years.

Lexus - ‘Quantico' Virtual Reality

During the screening of ABC Studios' Quantico serial, a promotional banner appeared at the bottom of the TV screen suggesting viewers to take a look at www.QuanticoVR.com.

Once inside the website, viewers assume the role of a new recruit on a mission with Quantico characters Shelby Wyatt (played by Johanna Braddy) and Caleb Haas (played by Graham Rogers) as they track down a target. All of this is done with the assistance of a Lexus LX 570 flagship SUV.

Since the launch of the campaign, these Virtual Reality ads have racked up more than 2.2 million views on Facebook and almost a half-million on YouTube.

Spotify - Thanks 2016, It's Been Weird

There is perhaps no marketing campaign that better defines the year that was than Spotify's “Thanks 2016, It's Been Weird.”

Spotify used the mountains of data they hold to produce a series of lighthearted ads that also played on the ridiculous nature of 2016.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across 14 markets, features localized messages that merge listener data and pop-culture references. It's a lighthearted way to highlight the way Spotify has been able to harness data to deliver a better experience.