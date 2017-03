Email Marketing Company, Honorable Mention: Epsilon

Epsilon Agility Harmony offers a cloud-based SaaS solution for marketers' email and cross-channel needs. Through its single interface, marketers can create campaigns, segment audiences, send “thousands” of global campaigns per second, optimize, and report results.

The solution contains features like Composer, a visual editor, and Harmony Live, which lets brands implement real-time information, like sports scores or countdown clocks, into campaigns. It also integrates with Epsilon's TotalSource Plus database to provide access to more than 2,000 data points across 200 million consumers, as well as the Harmony Epsilon Response Network to create personalized deployment schedules for every consumer on a brand's list.