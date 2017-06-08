June 08, 2017

Einstein Brings Additional Intelligence to the ABM Game

Salesforce announced enhancements to its CRM platform, launching Einstein Account-Based Marketing, an end-to-end B2B marketing solution powered by AI.

Einstein ABM brings together a number of pre-existing capabilities and adds a new functionality, multiple touch-points campaign insights.

“The transition to ABM is hard for companies to do at scale,” said Mike Kostow, SVP and GM at Salesforce Pardot. “You have multiple influencers in the buying cycle and you have to deliver personalized content to them to move them along in the buying process.”

The product enables customers to serve their accounts more intelligently, such as tracking news about leads, building lookalike customers, launching marketing campaigns to their prospects, and tracking their pipeline more efficiently.

The product also aims to give multiple departments (sales and marketing) greater combined insight into each others' activities.

The Einstein integration will automate a number of processes and add intelligence, such as lead scoring the best sales opportunities.

"Einstein ABM has the potential to take our first party data on the world's #1 CRM, align it with our marketing content and communications, and with the power of AI, precisely engage with right leads, at the right time, with the right information to support our expansion efforts,” said Tamika Hewlett, director of demand generation at CareerBuilder, in a release announcing the news.

