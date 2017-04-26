April 26, 2017

Drybar's Brittany Driscoll Kicks Off DMN 2017 Hall of Femme

Share this content:
Drybar's Brittany Driscoll Kicks Off DMN 2017 Hall of Femme
Drybar's Brittany Driscoll Kicks Off DMN 2017 Hall of Femme

The 2017 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme kicked off today at 9am with a keynote from Brittany Driscoll, VP of marketing at Drybar.

After an opening statement and anecdote about women empowerment from DMN editor Elyse Dupre, Driscoll talked about her career and Drybar's mission.

“I started my career at an Omnicom experiential agency and it was there where I learned the power of a 1-to-1 connection that a brand can have and the importance of knowing your audience,” Driscoll said. “As marketers, we want people to love the brands we're working on.” Later in her career, she worked on Mattel's Barbie account, creating fun campaigns that used words like pink-tastic and fabulous, she said.

She ended up at Drybar at 2013. Drybar's goal is focus on one thing and be the best at it, she said.

“It's not [just] blowouts we're selling, it's confidence,” Driscoll said. “We're here to empower women. When you look good, you feel good.”

Driscoll said the job continues to energize her and provide great opportunities for female empowerment. 

"I love what I do, I love waking up in the morning and facing new challenges," Driscoll said. 

Previous Post
Next Post
Similar Articles

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here