Drybar's Brittany Driscoll Kicks Off DMN 2017 Hall of Femme

The 2017 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme kicked off today at 9am with a keynote from Brittany Driscoll, VP of marketing at Drybar.

After an opening statement and anecdote about women empowerment from DMN editor Elyse Dupre, Driscoll talked about her career and Drybar's mission.

“I started my career at an Omnicom experiential agency and it was there where I learned the power of a 1-to-1 connection that a brand can have and the importance of knowing your audience,” Driscoll said. “As marketers, we want people to love the brands we're working on.” Later in her career, she worked on Mattel's Barbie account, creating fun campaigns that used words like pink-tastic and fabulous, she said.

She ended up at Drybar at 2013. Drybar's goal is focus on one thing and be the best at it, she said.

At DMN Hall of Femme listening to Brittany Driscoll, VP of Marketing for Drybar. Good advice - be the best at one thing! #drybar #dmnmhof — Brooke Niemiec (@curiousbrooke) April 26, 2017

“It's not [just] blowouts we're selling, it's confidence,” Driscoll said. “We're here to empower women. When you look good, you feel good.”

Driscoll said the job continues to energize her and provide great opportunities for female empowerment.

"I love what I do, I love waking up in the morning and facing new challenges," Driscoll said.