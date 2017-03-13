DMN Marketing Hall of Femme Ticket Giveaway

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



DMN Marketing Hall of Femme Ticket Giveaway

DMN is hosting its fifth annual DMN Marketing Hall of Femme event on April 26 in New York. This event honors the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme class, as well as DMN's first Women to Watch winners. These women represent some of the best and brightest female talent in the marketing industry.

This year's event will include a celebratory breakfast, educational sessions, and an impressive speaker lineup, including Hall of Femme honoree Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO of Grubhub, and Women to Watch winner Marleine Pacilio, senior director of digital at Revlon.

While these awards are generally reserved for women in senior marketing positions, DMN wants to give female marketers in entry-level and mid-level positions the opportunity to learn from the honorees' experience and knowledge. That's why DMN is hosting a Marketing Hall of Femme ticket giveaway.

The giveaway is open to entry-level and mid-level female marketers. A maximum of three winners will have the opportunity to meet this year's honorees, network, attend educational sessions, and celebrate this extraordinary female talent in marketing.

To nominate a potential candidate, please fill out the form below. The deadline is April 3.

Want to attend but don't meet the giveaway's qualifications? Please contact DMN's events manager Adele Durham at adele.durham@haymarketmedia.com to learn more about ticket information. Also, check out DMN's Marketing Hall of Femme website to see the full list of Marketing Hall of Femme and Women to Watch honorees.

Loading...