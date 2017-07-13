Cordial: Best Places to Work Winner (Small-Sized Business)

Cordial is the winner of DMN's Best Place to Work roundup in the small business category, and it looks like the organization's work environment lives up to its name.

“[We're a] young, growing company with a smart, committed group of people who care about each other as much as they care about the company,” one surveyed employee noted.

The adaptive messaging platform provider received a perfect score (a five out of five) in each of these categories:

Work structure

Collaboration

Camaraderie

Flexibility

Creativity

Encouragement

Open-mindedness

Well management

It also received a nearly perfect score (a 4.95 out of five) in several categories, like career advancement and compensation structure.

“[It's] hands down my favorite place that I've worked,” another surveyed employee noted. “I feel like I've found home.”

When asked to describe the 22-employee office culture, respondents used adjectives like “challenging,” “transparent,” and “fun.” Another respondent described the company as “badass” and another said it was the “best company I've ever worked for.”

“Cordial is an amazing place to work,” one respondent stated. “There is no hierarchy or bureaucracy. We all have a spirit of getting stuff done and working together in everything we do. We all have great communication skills and do a great job managing expectations. I see myself here for several years.”

It looks like employees enjoy alluring benefits, too. When it comes to company perks, employees cited free lunch, full medical coverage, unlimited paid time off, stock options, and cell phone reimbursement as some of Cordial's most noteworthy. “Great people” and a “no B.S. culture” were also listed.

But, as with any company, there's room for improvement. In Cordial's case, the company's lowest score was in the charitable efforts category, producing an average score of 4.05.

Cordial was founded in 2014 and is located in San Diego. On its website, the company reports that it's generated $9 million in funding and has “150 clients and counting.”