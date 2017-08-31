August 31, 2017

CMO Q&A: Sarah Spivey, Bazaarvoice

Share this content:
CMO Q&A: Sarah Spivey, Bazaarvoice
CMO Q&A: Sarah Spivey, Bazaarvoice

What led you to a career in marketing?  Was it an early decision or a more recent event?  

After business school, I spent some time in management consulting and realized that the marketing function was where all the magic happened at the companies we consulted to, so that's where I wanted to be. My first marketing job was in 1990. 

Have you always been a marketer, or did you train for a different role prior to that (and if so, what)? 

I'm a career marketer, but I've had a few stints in operations and product management along the way.

If you could pick out one thing you find most challenging about marketing, what would it be? 

Staying relevant when change is happening every second.

How important is it for anyone joining your team today to be comfortable with data-driven marketing?

It's critical. Every function in marketing can be measured in some way, and should be. Without measurement, it's very hard to adapt your marketing strategy or your tactics.

What's the single most important component of your marketing stack (by description and/or vendor name)? 

At Bazaarvoice, we employ a “best-of-breed” technology strategy, so it's difficult to single out just one solution —they are all critical in the role that they play for their particular part of the stack. However, we have put a data governance system in place to ensure that data is being utilized across the whole company and we're eliminating redundant data. All functions have a seat at the table, and whenever a department wants to purchase a new component for our marketing stack, the entire committee evaluates the proposal to ensure we're not investing in something we already have a solution for.

If you weren't a marketer, what would you be?  

The first female GM in Major League Baseball.

Welcome to CMO Week, a week at DMN where we talk to some leading CMOs.

See all of the pieces here.

Similar Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above