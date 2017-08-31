August 31, 2017

CMO Q&A: Rachel Phillips-Luther, Jamba Juice

Share this content:
CMO Q&A: Rachel Phillips-Luther, Jamba Juice
CMO Q&A: Rachel Phillips-Luther, Jamba Juice

What led you to a career in marketing?  Was it an early decision or a more recent event?

I got an incredibly early start. My interest in public relations was piqued during a career exploration day in high school. An incredibly talented PR exec visited and shared her passion for bringing a brand's story to life. I applied for an internship at Fleishman that summer and the rest is history!

Have you always been a marketer, or did you train for a different role prior to that (and if so, what)?

I've been in marketing/PR/brand for my entire career. While I have not made a career change, the work itself has changed dramatically with the dawn of digital. 

If you could pick out one thing you find most challenging about marketing, what would it be?

Breaking through. Today's competitive landscape is exceptionally cluttered, and marrying great media strategy with compelling (and on-brand) content can be a challenge. Gone are the days when buying radio or TV could generate immediate return. Finding great talent is the other large challenge and game changer. I've found many marketers are unwilling to gain depth of knowledge about the business, so their approach is superficial. It's important to find people that love to think, not just talk. 

How important is it for anyone joining your team today to be comfortable with data-driven marketing?

It's critically important in numerous roles but not necessarily all. "Big data” can also lead you down a path that limits innovation and risk. I work to hire a balance of personalities and skill sets that generate diverse perspectives. Data is used to guide and inform almost all strategic decisions, but that doesn't mean you have to be “data-driven” to be successful on the team.

What's the single most important component of your marketing stack (by description and/or vendor name)?

Guest analytics.

If you weren't a marketer, what would you be?

I'd likely work with a non-profit.  I love putting my talents to use to make real impact in the lives of others. 

Welcome to CMO Week, a week at DMN where we talk to some leading CMOs.

See all of the pieces here.

Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above