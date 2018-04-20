Cartoon: How to Fail at Diversity in Marketing
Welcome to Diversity Week 2018, a week at DMN where we explore everything related to diversity and inclusion.
NYC-based non-profit Out in Tech is working hard to make the industry inclusive for all
Diversity management isn't intuitive. It requires art, science, and a deep understanding of the history of bias, says Appirio's senior diversity and inclusion professional
The spotlight on African-American representation in movies and on TV (think Black Panther) teaches lessons on how marketers can leverage data to retain market segments, defined in part by cultures