February 24, 2017

Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Mary M Rodgers

The director of marketing communications at Cuisinart and Waring Products tells us about the lessons that she learned from her first job, as well as the best career advice she received

Mary M Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart and Waring Products
Mary M Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart and Waring Products

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

I wanted to be a nurse, my aunt was a nurse and it seemed like a very fulfilling profession.

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?

Working at Brikin Dairy Farm was my very first job and I told my parents I wanted financial independence. I learned how to work hard, cook and make change which today is a lost art.

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?

You can do anything if you put your mind to it.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?

Lack of enthusiasm and laziness.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

This is something I still struggle with navigating. My inherent makeup is that hard work should be rewarded not granted because it is asked for.

Welcome to Career Week, a week at DMN where explore the profession of marketing.

See all of the pieces here.

