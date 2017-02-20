Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Janel Laravie

Janel Laravie, Founder and CEO, Chacka Marketing

The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honorees represent the leading female talent in the marketing industry. Of course, their career success didn't happen overnight.

2017 winner Janel Laravie, founder and CEO of digital marketing agency Chacka Marketing, shares some of her career success secrets, including the best advice she's ever received and the few things you should never do when interviewing with her for a job.

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?

I coached gymnastics. As a gymnast, I experienced the joy of being a part of a team and the joy of individual success. In hindsight, I am so lucky to have experienced that as a child. So, I guess my first job wasn't about what I learned, but rather teaching students what I had learned when I was in their shoes.

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?

The president of the company I worked for sat me down and told me that I had a bright future there but needed to distinguish between the right things and wrong things to learn from others. This blunt conversation made me bucket my experiences into two categories: emulate or avoid. This has helped me learn from all of my experiences, good and bad.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?

Yes. If the candidate is late, doesn't have a copy of their resume, or if they ask about salary in the first meeting.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

The best way is to build up others around or underneath you. The person that builds up others will be built up by their peers. The person that puts themselves on a pedestal is only the standout when no one else has been elevated by their peers.