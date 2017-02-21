February 21, 2017

Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Jackie Yeaney

Share this content:

The CMO at Ellucian the lessons that she learned from her first job, as well as the best career advice she received

Jackie Yeaney, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian
Jackie Yeaney, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian

The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honorees represent the leading female talent in the marketing industry. Of course, their career success didn't happen overnight.

2017 winner Janel Laravie, CMO of technology solutions agency Ellucian, shares some of her career success secrets, including the best advice she's ever received and the few things you should never do when interviewing with her for a job.

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

When I was young I wanted to grow up to be a singer and dancer. I had so much fun performing in front of people.

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?
In the afternoons I was a receptionist/file clerk for Edgcomb Metals (they sold steel beams). Think “Pam” on the TV show, The Office. It taught me to treat everyone, regardless of their position, with respect.

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?
You can ‘have it all'…just not all at the same time and you must define ‘you' more broadly to include your family and friends.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?
I don't like it when people are too formal. I want to have a real conversation and not a stiff interview.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

Be proactive and ask. But be thoughtful about the timing of when you ask. Show the value to your company/manager, not just to yourself. Project into the future. Don't just say, “I did an excellent job and therefore I deserve a raise”.  Be specific and talk about the value you can add in the future.  Also, create an eco-system of allies and supporters around you

Welcome to Career Week, a week at DMN where explore the profession of marketing.

See all of the pieces here.

Loading links....
Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa Data has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa Data offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here