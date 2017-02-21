Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Jackie Yeaney

The CMO at Ellucian the lessons that she learned from her first job, as well as the best career advice she received



Jackie Yeaney, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian

The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honorees represent the leading female talent in the marketing industry. Of course, their career success didn't happen overnight.

2017 winner Janel Laravie, CMO of technology solutions agency Ellucian, shares some of her career success secrets, including the best advice she's ever received and the few things you should never do when interviewing with her for a job.

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?

In the afternoons I was a receptionist/file clerk for Edgcomb Metals (they sold steel beams). Think “Pam” on the TV show, The Office. It taught me to treat everyone, regardless of their position, with respect.

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?

You can ‘have it all'…just not all at the same time and you must define ‘you' more broadly to include your family and friends.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?

I don't like it when people are too formal. I want to have a real conversation and not a stiff interview.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

Be proactive and ask. But be thoughtful about the timing of when you ask. Show the value to your company/manager, not just to yourself. Project into the future. Don't just say, “I did an excellent job and therefore I deserve a raise”. Be specific and talk about the value you can add in the future. Also, create an eco-system of allies and supporters around you