Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Brooke Niemiec

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

The CMO at Elicit talks about the lessons that she learned from her first job, as well as the best career advice she received



Brooke Niemiec, Chief Marketing Officer

The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honorees represent the leading female talent in the marketing industry. Of course, their career success didn't happen overnight.

2017 winner Brooke Niemiec, CMO at Elicit, shares some of her dream job as a kid, as well as lessons from her first job.

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

I wanted to be a veterinarian because I absolutely adored animals.

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?

My first job was at a pet store, where I learned basic sales techniques, and a few valuable life lessons including "always secure the lid to the snake habitat".

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?

Find a mentor for every stage of your career, and make sure it's not your boss.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?

Jargon.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

Be honest about your successes, and make sure you are comfortable championing those wins. There's not always someone else out there who will do it!