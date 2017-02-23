February 23, 2017

Career Q&A with Hall of Femme Winner Amy Inlow

The DMN Marketing Hall of Femme honorees represent the leading female talent in the marketing industry. Of course, their career success didn't happen overnight.

2017 honoree Amy Inlow, CMO of Adgorithms, talks about her dream job as a kid, as some lessons learned from her career.

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

It varied from year to year, from teacher, to Avon sales rep, to doctor to movie star. Plus mother was always in the mix.

What was your very first job and what did you learn from it?

Babysitter at age 10 - learned how to take care of another human being (important skill set when you are managing a team.)

What's the best piece of career advice that you've ever received?

Never stop learning.

When hiring, is there anything that immediately turns you off?

Folks who focus on the negative in an opportunity vs. the positive. Nothing is perfect - you have to imagine the possibilities and understand you have a role in achieving them.

What's the best way to advocate for yourself in the workplace (whether it's for a promotion, a salary raise, or more responsibilities)?

Showcase your results on a regular basis, either at company all hands meetings or in a monthly newsletter, so that people know what you are contributing to the organization.

