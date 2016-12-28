December 28, 2016

Buzz or Bust: Account Based Marketing?

Share this content:
Public domain image from pixabay.com
Public domain image from pixabay.com
An enduring factor or a passing fad? We asked some honored laborers in the marketing tech trenches to give us their thoughts on some of the buzzwords (and phrases) of 2016. Let's play Holiday Buzz or Bust: Account Based Marketing.

Lewis Gersh ("Chief Stamp Licker" at Pebblepost): ABM is driven by the increased desire for personalization. Consider 46% of consumers said the number one benefit of personalized advertising was reducing irrelevant ads—and business decisions are made by multiple layers of decision makers (a.k.a. consumers).

Daniel Incandela (SVP Global Marketing at ReturnPath): This is so close to being the “real deal” and could still be a game-changer. But ultimately, success from ABM relies on having strong, trustworthy organizational data and smart analysts to determine the execution strategy. Until companies do a better job of prioritizing data quality and analysis, ABM will remain out of reach for most.

Peter Isaacson (CMO at Demandbase): ABM has allowed marketers to get away from only tracking CTRs, MQLs and website clicks and instead focus on how much marketing contributes in pipeline and bookings. In 2016 we saw explosive growth in ABM acceleration and adoption, with more than 70 percent of B2B companies focused on driving ABM programs. In 2017 continued advances in data quality will only make ABM stronger and more explosive.

Justin Shriber (head of marketing at LinkedIn Sales Solutions): ABM will continue to gain prominence in 2017 for two main reasons. First, companies are becoming more sophisticated at determining the long term value of customers and are therefore more willing to invest at an account level in targeted sales and marketing efforts.  Secondly, as companies delegate decision making to a broader set of stakeholders who are dispersed over a wider geographic area, marketing and sales organizations will need to more effectively canvas accounts in order to influence everyone involved in purchase decisions and long term relationships.

Verdict: On balance, it's a buzz going forwards.

Loading links....
Similar Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here