March 01, 2017

Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year, Winner: Allocadia

Share this content:
Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year, Winner: Allocadia
Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year, Winner: Allocadia

The best-in-show award goes to a relative newcomer, a cloud software company based out of Vancouver, Canada. Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management Platform delivers analytics described by judges as “awesome,” “clear and real,” and a “real improvement on existing platforms.”

Giving CMOs innovative ways to manage budgets, measure ROI, and optimize performance, the Allocadia solution squeezes value out of every last marketing dollar, and is our 2017 best-in-show award Marketing and Tech Company of the year.

Loading links....
Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here