Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year, Winner: Allocadia

The best-in-show award goes to a relative newcomer, a cloud software company based out of Vancouver, Canada. Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management Platform delivers analytics described by judges as “awesome,” “clear and real,” and a “real improvement on existing platforms.”

Giving CMOs innovative ways to manage budgets, measure ROI, and optimize performance, the Allocadia solution squeezes value out of every last marketing dollar, and is our 2017 best-in-show award Marketing and Tech Company of the year.